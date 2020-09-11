On Sunday, August 30, 2020, Norma Sherry Lyon Martin of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully with her family at her side. Norma was born on September 9, 1939, to Norman and Evelyn Lyon in Gadsden, Alabama. She grew up on Hill Avenue just down the street from her lifelong sweetheart, David Martin, whom she married on May 31, 1959. Norma had a terrific family: Beth Martin, Jennifer M. Tutor and David F. Martin, Jr.; granddaughter, Margot YunQian Martin; son-in-law, Dean Tutor, whom she loved like a son.
Norma Sherry graduated from Gadsden High School in 1957, attended Jacksonville State, and graduated from the University of Alabama, 1960. For more than 44 years, Norma lived in Memphis, Germantown and Lakeland, Tennessee, and she spent most of those years working alongside her husband in their family-owned businesses, Fun Services of Memphis and A Corporate A'Fair. Norma and David moved to Nashville in 2009 to be near family and resided in River Plantation IX.
Norma loved dancing with her love, David, traveling with family and friends, long talks, a perfect skillet of cornbread, peach cobbler, trips to the Gulf Coast, mystery novels, the Beach Boys, a good cup of coffee, and so much more! She instilled her love of travel in her family. One of her most memorable trips was rafting the Grand Canyon with her whole family. In 2005, she traveled to China with Beth to adopt Margot, her only grandchild. At the adoption agency, Margot would only calm down when her new Nei Nei held her, thus beginning a special relationship that only grew through the years. Norma Sherry was loved by all and is remembered as a sweet, generous and loving lady. She was blessed with many cousins and many friends.
The family had a private service at Calvary UMC. If you would like to do something to remember Norma, consider planting a tree or plant, or making a donation to your favorite charity
or the Alzheimer's Association
.