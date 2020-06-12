Norman Conn Kilgore
Norman Conn Kilgore, 80, of Attalla, passed away June 9, 2020. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Bailey officiating. Visitation will from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Lebanon FCM Church Cemetery.
Norman was born to the late Greer Linfield and Rendie Velma Kilgore in St. Clair County, Alabama.
Norman worked for Dean Sausage for 52 years. He loved the Atlanta Braves and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Norman loved mowing grass with his John Deere and anything having to do with farming. His pride and joy was his two grandchildren, Nathan and Jordan Walker.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Kilgore; and one brother, Herbert Kilgore.
Norman and Geneva were married 47 years.
He is survived by children, Sharon Renee Walker (Barry) and Tommy Kilgore; two grandchildren, Nathan and Jordan Walker; one half-brother, David Kilgore; two half-sisters, Katheryn Gaskin and Barbara Jean Queen (Larry); sister-in-law, Sue Kilgore; and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends that he loved dearly.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Gadsden Health and Rehab for taking such good care of our dad.
Pallbearers will be Jake Rayford, Brian Stovers, Travis Collins, Jefferey Hooie and Tony Gray.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
JUN
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
