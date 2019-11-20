Home

Mack Funeral Home & Crematory
22154 State Hwy 59
Robertsdale, AL 36567
251-947-7781
Norman E. Welden Obituary
Mr. Norman E. Welden, 79, a former resident of Gadsden, AL, and Meridian, MS, and a current resident of Orange Beach, AL, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Mr. Welden was a past employee of Goodyear and was in the jewelry business. He was owner for many years of Welden's Diamond Center in Meridian, MS.
Mr. Welden was preceded in death by his brother, Lowell Welden. He is survived by son, Adam (Tammy) Welden of Summerdale, AL; daughter, Kelly Smith of Gadsden, AL; and three grandchildren, Isabella, Adam and Laina.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Mack Funeral Home, Highway 59, Robertsdale, AL. www.mackfuneral.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 20, 2019
