Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Mr. Norman Earl Alexander, 84, of Southside, who passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. The Rev. Kenneth Jacobs will officiate. Interment will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Norman was a Christian who made his peace with The Lord years ago. He served in the United States Navy, was a substitute teacher and retired from the United States Postal Service with over 30 years as operations manager.
He enjoyed spending his time either playing the guitar, which he taught himself or with his children and grandchildren, whom he loved very much.
Preceding him in death are his parents, John L. Alexander and Grace Alexander; sisters, Edith Meade and Sandy Evans.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Alexander; sons, Tom (Tricia) Alexander, Robert (Carla) Alexander, Will (Charlotte) Alexander; daughter, Beth Thompson; grandchildren, Chris (April) Alexander, John (Renae) Alexander, Jeffery Thompson, Kristin Thompson, Morgan Alexander, Caitlin Alexander, Veronica Alexander, Whittnie Alexander; a host of great grandchildren; brothers, John Ed Alexander, William (Kay) Alexander, James (Linda) Alexander; sisters, Pat Shealey, Margaret McRee and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Neil Maddox and ProHealth Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church or a in Norman's name.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. for visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 6, 2019