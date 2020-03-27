|
|
Norman Lonzo Alexander, 81, of Steele, Alabama, passed away on March 24, 2020, at his home on Chandler Mountain. He was a member of Chandler Mountain Baptist Church, and spent the majority of his time on Earth doing what he loved: growing tomatoes and peanuts. Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his parents, Lecil and Mahali Alexander; brothers, Harlon and Revis; and sister, Kaye.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Alexander; daughters, Diane Alexander, Karen Alexander and Angie (Tim) Fuhrman; sons, Paul (Cindy) Alexander and Glenn Alexander; grandchildren, Brandon (Courtney) Alexander, Mahalia Alexander and Hannah Fuhrman; great-grandson, Isaiah; and sisters, Marlene, Jennifer, Ruth, Lorene and Betty Sue.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, which the family will announce to loved ones at that time. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory.
Pallbearers will be Josh Beasley, Johnny Beasley, Eric Burton, Chad Smith, Philip Smith and Bryan Beard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Todd Payne, Dana Smith and John Lowe.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 27, 2020