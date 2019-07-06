Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth-Israel Cemetery
Norman Pondick Obituary
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Beth-Israel Cemetery for Norman Pondick, 92, of Glencoe, who passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Rabbi Mark Peilen will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Norman left his earthly body to join his mother, father and brother. He led a varied life, from a cake route in Newark, New Jersey, used car lot in Brooklyn, New York, and a long experience in new cars. He was selected sales manager of the year from Ford Motor Company from 1973-1974 and finally was owner/operator of Sutton Bridge Exxon Carwash.
He left high school before graduating to join the Navy to serve in the Philippines. He was then assigned to the USS Enterprise CV-6.
He loved the outdoors and was a "Gentleman's Farmer," raising goats, a miniature horse and his beloved dog "Skipper." He came to Alabama in 1984 and opened Sutton Bridge Exxon Carwash, and served the public until his retirement in 2000.
He was an active member of Gadsden Kiwanis and Glencoe VFW.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ping Pondick; sons, Jeff (Jean), Bernard, Marc (Traci) and Glenn (Penny); daughter, Rona; grandchildren, Thomas, Lindsey, Alexander, Joshua and Jimmy.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Christie Roden and Kim McElrath for their loving care in his last days; also Kindred Hospice for all their help.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to in memory of Norman.
The family will receive friends Sunday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to noon.
Time of mourning will be observed at home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 6, 2019
