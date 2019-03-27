|
|
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Olin Perry Blackwell, 98, of Gadsden, who died Monday. The Rev. Don Gober will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Blackwell was a WWII Veteran having served in The United States Army and The Air Corps. He retired from Cain Blue and Combs Gadsden and Anniston. He was an avid sports fan, especially football and baseball, loved to play golf and did so until the age of 94.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Collins Blackwell, who passed in 1998.
He is survived by daughters, Teresa (Gary Herbert) Sartain, Lesa (David Walter) Cummings; grandchildren, Jeremy (Monica) Sartain, Andrew Sartain, Bryn (Kristin) Sartain, Lori Cummings, Craig (Leigh) Cummings; great grandchildren, Joshua Thomas Sartain, Samantha Anne Sartain, Vivien Lee Cummings and Walter Thomas Cummings.
Pallbearers will be Gary Sartain, Jeremy Sartain, Andrew Sartain, Bryn Sartain, David Cummings, Craig Cummings and Joshua Sartain.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Special thanks to Autumn Cove Assisted Living and Kindred Hospice.
We will be celebrating Dad's love of sports, so casual dress is suggested.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 27, 2019