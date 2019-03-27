Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Crestwood Cemetery
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olin Perry Blackwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Olin Perry Blackwell Obituary
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Olin Perry Blackwell, 98, of Gadsden, who died Monday. The Rev. Don Gober will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Blackwell was a WWII Veteran having served in The United States Army and The Air Corps. He retired from Cain Blue and Combs Gadsden and Anniston. He was an avid sports fan, especially football and baseball, loved to play golf and did so until the age of 94.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Collins Blackwell, who passed in 1998.
He is survived by daughters, Teresa (Gary Herbert) Sartain, Lesa (David Walter) Cummings; grandchildren, Jeremy (Monica) Sartain, Andrew Sartain, Bryn (Kristin) Sartain, Lori Cummings, Craig (Leigh) Cummings; great grandchildren, Joshua Thomas Sartain, Samantha Anne Sartain, Vivien Lee Cummings and Walter Thomas Cummings.
Pallbearers will be Gary Sartain, Jeremy Sartain, Andrew Sartain, Bryn Sartain, David Cummings, Craig Cummings and Joshua Sartain.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Special thanks to Autumn Cove Assisted Living and Kindred Hospice.
We will be celebrating Dad's love of sports, so casual dress is suggested.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 27, 2019
