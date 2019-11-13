|
Oliver Douglas "Doug" Ward was a native of Coosa County, Alabama. He graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological and Social Sciences. After college, he was a representative of Life of Georgia Insurance Company, served briefly as a teacher in Gadsden City Schools, then changed careers to become the Executive Director of the Gulf States Steel YMCA and Golf Course. This allowed him to pursue a livelihood that included his passion for golf, and spurred his interest in golf course development and maintenance, which would last the rest of his working life.
Doug spent much of his adult life in Gadsden, Alabama; however, in 1986, he relocated to Rota, Spain, in the Province of Cadiz. He accepted a position as the golf course superintendent at the Jake Dennis Memorial Golf Course associated with the Naval Station at Rota. During his time in Rota, he enjoyed a good working relationship with both the Professional Golfer's Association of America and the European Professional Golfer's Association. He was a member of the Golf Course Superintendent's Association of America and the United States Golf Association. Near the end of his time in Rota, he managed the 1998 Volvo Master's Golf Tournament, the final competition of the European Golf Tour that year.
Soon after, Doug retired from the golf industry and returned to Montgomery, Alabama, to be near friends and family. He is survived by his son, Thomas Miles Ward, of Houston, Texas; Dr. Anna Ward Goodearl of New York City, New York; and his sister, Mrs. Nancy Riddle of Titus, Alabama; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Doug's final request was that his cremains be spread near Penamotley Creek, a place near Lake Mitchell he remembered fondly from his childhood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 13, 2019