Bolton Funeral Home
207 Highway 47 S
Columbiana, AL 35051-8814
(205) 669-3179
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bolton Funeral Home
207 Highway 47 S
Columbiana, AL 35051-8814
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bolton Funeral Home
207 Highway 47 S
Columbiana, AL 35051-8814
View Map
Oliver Glenn Wilson


1925 - 2019
Oliver Glenn Wilson Obituary
Oliver Glenn Wilson, 93, of Helena, Alabama, formerly of Boaz, passed away on August 18, 2019. The visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Kenneth Bruce officiating. Burial will follow at Douglas Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Mr. Wilson was born in Blountsville, Alabama, on September 12, 1925, to Charles Edward and Charlsie Ola (Carroll) Wilson. He was a dedicated husband, father and Southern Baptist Minister.
Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth N. Wilson; parents; seven brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Ann and Ken Brown, Pat and Bob Franklin, and Barbara and Rod Rich; grandchildren, Jon and Misty Brown, Jennifer Brown, Ashley and Marty Tilley, Josh and Brandi Franklin, and Meredith and Brandon Greer; great-grandchildren, Remy Brown, Keelin Brown, Lexington Tilley, Stricklynn Tilley, Kelci DeSena, Addison Franklin, Bella Holiday, Cooper Greer, Avery Greer and Ella Greer; and great-great-grandson, Louie DeSena.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your .
Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 21, 2019
