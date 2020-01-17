|
Celebration of Life for Min. Oliver Odell Crawley Sr., 77, Cherokee County, AL, will be at noon Saturday, January 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Centre, AL; Bishop Gerald Wright, Officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Ft. Payne. Visitation with the family will be 6-7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Evelyn Crawley; five children, Pamela (Daniel) Andrews, Paula Donald, Oliver (Maria) Crawley Jr., Doris Crawley, John Crawley; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 17, 2020