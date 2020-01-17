Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Centre, AL
Oliver Odell Crawley Sr.

Oliver Odell Crawley Sr. Obituary
Celebration of Life for Min. Oliver Odell Crawley Sr., 77, Cherokee County, AL, will be at noon Saturday, January 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Centre, AL; Bishop Gerald Wright, Officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Ft. Payne. Visitation with the family will be 6-7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Evelyn Crawley; five children, Pamela (Daniel) Andrews, Paula Donald, Oliver (Maria) Crawley Jr., Doris Crawley, John Crawley; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Service of love entrusted to Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. Competent Service you have come to know and trust.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 17, 2020
