Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ollice's life story with friends and family

Share Ollice's life story with friends and family

Funeral service for Mr. Ollice Thomas, who passed on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, will be at noon Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his family.

Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store