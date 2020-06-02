Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Oak Grove Baptist Church for Mrs. Ollie Catherine Shelton, who passed away on May 31, 2020, at the age of 95. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Catherine was a longtime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a beloved mother of three children; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, W.B. Shelton; parents, Roscoe and Maggie Quinn; children, Ronald and JoAnn; grandson, Matthew; sisters, Laverne Heard and Lois McWhorter; brothers, Billy and Milton Quinn; and daughter-in-law, Brenda.

Catherine was a mentor and loyal friend to all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was selfless, kind, loyal, and will be greatly missed, but not forgotten. Her love and devotion to her family will be her eternal legacy, and her impact will forever be felt on the lives of everyone who has known and loved her.

She is survived by her son, Bobby (Diane) Shelton; brother, Herstine (Connie) Quinn; sisters, Margurite Martin and Lela (Emmitt) Roper; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be nephews, Dwight and Darren Quinn, Keith Quinn, Russell and Doug Rhodes and William Allen Goode.

Many thanks to all of those at Gadsden Rehab, Encompass and ProHealth Hospice for their care for our beloved mother.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store