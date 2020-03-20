|
|
Ollie Lee Brown, 93, of Gadsden, joined a wealth of family and friends in Heaven on March 16, 2020. Her long, fruitful life was filled with love for the Lord, her husband, children and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, John Payne and Maurine Lee; and brothers, sisters and in-laws she cared for dearly. She was also preceded by her husband of almost 57 years, Dr. Cecil O. Brown, with whom she served several churches across Alabama during their life together. She was a Sunday School teacher, mission volunteer, hostess and worked in other varied roles. They served Gadsden's Calvary Baptist Church and several interim pastorates during his chaplaincy service at Gadsden Regional Medical Center (Baptist Memorial Hospital).
She is survived by daughter, Helen Brown; son, Mark Brown and wife Cathy; grandson, Rev. John-Mark Brown and fiancée Rev. Jennifer Rutter; grandson, Dylan Bowman-Brown and his wife Madison Bowman-Brown. Others who celebrate the life she lived include sister, Julia Roy, of Alabaster; brother, Joe Lee and wife Mary Ann, of Chelsea; and dozens of nieces and nephews, as well as their spouses and offspring.
Her children are grateful for Cherokee County Health Center's Memory Care unit and are deeply appreciative of the ProHealth Hospice team, especially Amberly Brannon, Robin Johnson and Anna Seaman, all of whom are graciously and uniquely gifted. Those who wish to remember Ollie are asked and encouraged to help edify ministers through Samford University's Ministry Training Institute ([email protected] or 205-726-4055).
Given current national conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, she will be interred in Pelham Cemetery following a private service for immediate family. Her grandsons will lead the remembrances and tribute. A memorial service will be planned to include extended family and friends at a later date.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 20, 2020