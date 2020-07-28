1/
Omie June Humphries
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Omie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Omie June Humphries, 82, of Sardis City, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
She will have a Graveside Service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Nichols will be officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. There will be no visitation.
Mrs. Humphries is survived by her daughters, Susie Wood (Oddis), Clarissa Andrade, Shelia Payne (Steve); grandchildren, Brad Humphries, Tiffany Vidrine (Chad), Crystal Roesner, Brandon Humphries (Jessica), Luke Mann; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Robison, Ladera Campbell; brother, Riley Long; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Humphries; son, Timothy Humphries; siblings, George Long Jr., Ruby Yates, Glenn Long, Larry Long, Sharon Morton, Mel Long; and parents, George and Margaret Long.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Etowah Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved