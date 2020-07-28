Omie June Humphries, 82, of Sardis City, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

She will have a Graveside Service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Nichols will be officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. There will be no visitation.

Mrs. Humphries is survived by her daughters, Susie Wood (Oddis), Clarissa Andrade, Shelia Payne (Steve); grandchildren, Brad Humphries, Tiffany Vidrine (Chad), Crystal Roesner, Brandon Humphries (Jessica), Luke Mann; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Robison, Ladera Campbell; brother, Riley Long; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Humphries; son, Timothy Humphries; siblings, George Long Jr., Ruby Yates, Glenn Long, Larry Long, Sharon Morton, Mel Long; and parents, George and Margaret Long.

Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing

