Mrs. Ona Mae Peck Hester, 98, of Forney, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Cherokee County Health Center.

Mrs. Hester was born in Vann's Valley, Georgia, on May 15, 1922, the fourth child of the late DeLone Stuart Peck and the late Katie Mae Smith Peck. Mrs. Hester was a 1939 graduate of Cave Spring High School, where she was an outstanding basketball player.

Mrs. Hester was married to Wyatt T. Hester on December 24, 1941, in Cave Spring, GA, and was preceded in death by him April 22, 1993. Mrs. Hester was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church at Forney until August of 2019. She was a former Cub Scout den mother, played PTA Basketball in Rome, was a volunteer with the hospital auxiliary and Mission Crisis Center, and was a member of the McCords Crossroads Homemakers Club. She was honored to be named the FCE Woman of the Year for Cherokee County in 1996. She and her late husband owned Hester's Country Store in Forney until their retirement.

Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Walter Lee Peck, Delone Peck, Kathryn Lindeen and George Peck.

Survivors include three sons: Richard "Rick" Hester and his wife, Carol, of Gadsden; Roger Hester of Forney; and Gary (Cathy) Hester, also of Forney; 10 grandchildren, Stanley (Kim) Hester of Charlotte, NC, Jennie (Scott) Brooks of Wheaton, IL, Richelle (Scott) Hill of Tuscaloosa, Mary Ann Maki of Williamston, MI, Brian Hester of Atlanta, Michael Hester of Louisville, KY, Mandy (Chris) Jacobs of Cave Spring, Krista (Randy) Partin of Rochester Hills, MI, Carrie (Stuart) Hayes of Carrollton, and Katie (Chris) Pike of East Lansing, MI; 21 great-grandchildren; nine nieces; and 11 nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hester will be held at 2 p.m. CDT Friday, June 5, 2020, at the graveside in Bethel Cemetery in Forney, Alabama, with the Rev. Al McMullan officiating.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. CDC guidelines for social distancing will apply.

John House's Cave Spring Chapel directing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store