Onzelle Renfroe Oliver, 96, of Attalla, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, May 29, 2020. Mrs. Oliver, as she was known to most, was a lifelong resident of Attalla. She owned and operated Onzelle's Beauty Shop atop Stowers Hill for over 40 years. She graduated Etowah High School in 1941 and was one of Attalla's oldest living residents.
Mrs. Oliver was preceded in death by many family members and is survived by her daughter, Patricia Oliver Knoll (Patrick); son, Donald Oliver (Teresa); stepson, Ray Rakestraw; sister-in-law, Betty Oliver Jones; many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Morgan Funeral Chapel will be handling the service. There will be a graveside service only at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Larry Layne and Bill Britt officiating.
Pallbearers include Chris Oliver, Scott Oliver, Greg Oliver, Don Oliver, Marc Smith and John Sanders.
Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Layne and Nurse Bridget, Nurse Lori and Nurse Karen with Encompass.
In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to St. Jude Hospital.

Published in The Gadsden Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
The world is a lesser place without her in it. She was always kind to our side of the family up in the Holler...They dont make them like her anymore. I didnt see much of her over the past 20 years, but I always held her in high regard...She was a great lady...
Christopher Oliver (Honeys version)
Family
May 29, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one. Mrs. Oliver sounds like a lovely woman. May you find comfort in knowing that under God's Kingdom on earth, aging and death will no longer happen, as imperfection and bad conditions will be things of the past. (Isaiah 65:17-25.)
