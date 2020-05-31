Onzelle Renfroe Oliver, 96, of Attalla, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, May 29, 2020. Mrs. Oliver, as she was known to most, was a lifelong resident of Attalla. She owned and operated Onzelle's Beauty Shop atop Stowers Hill for over 40 years. She graduated Etowah High School in 1941 and was one of Attalla's oldest living residents.

Mrs. Oliver was preceded in death by many family members and is survived by her daughter, Patricia Oliver Knoll (Patrick); son, Donald Oliver (Teresa); stepson, Ray Rakestraw; sister-in-law, Betty Oliver Jones; many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Morgan Funeral Chapel will be handling the service. There will be a graveside service only at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Larry Layne and Bill Britt officiating.

Pallbearers include Chris Oliver, Scott Oliver, Greg Oliver, Don Oliver, Marc Smith and John Sanders.

Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Layne and Nurse Bridget, Nurse Lori and Nurse Karen with Encompass.

In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to St. Jude Hospital.

