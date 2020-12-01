Opal Bell Dupree Hood
Leesburg - Opal Bell Dupree Hood, 72 of Leesburg (Slackland Community), crossed Jordan River on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be 12 Noon Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church, Leesburg, Rev. Michael Watters, officiating. Interment in adjoining cemetery.
Viewing will be from 10am until time for the service at the church Thursday.
Opal leaves to cherish her children, Keith (Angielena) Dupree, Leesburg, AL, Shirlette (Michael) Clifton, Cedar Bluff, AL, Durrell (Connie) Hood, Centre, AL, Chris (Jessica) Hood, Leesburg, AL, Brandon (Melissa) Dupree, Centre, AL; siblings, Jackie (Billie J.) Dupree, Leesburg, AL, Emily Rooks, Gadsden, AL; sisters-in-law, Taylor Mae Dupree, Gadsden, AL, and Alma (Yvonnia) Stitts, Decatur, AL; brothers-in-law, Willie C. Hood, Centre, AL, and Thomas Hood, Leesburg, AL; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; special friends, Joy Horton, Irene Dupree, and Vanessa Dupree; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.
