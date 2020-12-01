1/
Opal Bell Dupree Hood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Opal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Opal Bell Dupree Hood
Leesburg - Opal Bell Dupree Hood, 72 of Leesburg (Slackland Community), crossed Jordan River on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be 12 Noon Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church, Leesburg, Rev. Michael Watters, officiating. Interment in adjoining cemetery.
Viewing will be from 10am until time for the service at the church Thursday.
Opal leaves to cherish her children, Keith (Angielena) Dupree, Leesburg, AL, Shirlette (Michael) Clifton, Cedar Bluff, AL, Durrell (Connie) Hood, Centre, AL, Chris (Jessica) Hood, Leesburg, AL, Brandon (Melissa) Dupree, Centre, AL; siblings, Jackie (Billie J.) Dupree, Leesburg, AL, Emily Rooks, Gadsden, AL; sisters-in-law, Taylor Mae Dupree, Gadsden, AL, and Alma (Yvonnia) Stitts, Decatur, AL; brothers-in-law, Willie C. Hood, Centre, AL, and Thomas Hood, Leesburg, AL; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; special friends, Joy Horton, Irene Dupree, and Vanessa Dupree; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.
Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust ". www.adams-buggs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved