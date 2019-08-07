|
In Loving Memory – August 5, 2019
Opal Prater Duncan "Mama Opal" "Aunt Pug," 93, Ball Play community, passed away Monday. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Rev. John Simmons officiating. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home is in charge of services.
A lifelong resident of Etowah County, she was a member of Union #3 Baptist Church. Our precious Mama Opal is now resting in the arms of Jesus and is together again with the love of her life, Ray Duncan. She was a cancer survivor of 53 years. Mama Opal was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed working in her garden and spending time with family and friends. We will miss her so much, but we are thankful she had 93 wonderful years!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dixie and Sallie Prater; husband, Curtis Ray Duncan; brothers, Guy, Ernest, J.C. and Ralph Prater; sisters, Ruby Bishop, Irene Miller and Mary Stovall.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Pentecost; son, Tommy (Nancy) Duncan; grandchildren, Misty (Steve) Otwell, Vince (Eve) Pentecost, Amber (Kirk) Albright, Dustin Duncan and Dexter (Casi) Duncan; great-grandchildren, Dixon Duncan, Adrianna Duncan, Andi Duncan and Magnus Pentecost; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Willene Steele and family.
Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Terry Perry and staff; Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 7, 2019