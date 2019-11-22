|
Celebration of Life for Ora Lee Taylor will be 4 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the St. Clair Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Ms. Taylor was born December 23, 1959, in Albertville, AL. She spent most of her life in Detroit, MI, and was employed by the Detroit City School System until retirement. After retirement, she relocated to Talladega and became a member of Africa Missionary Baptist Church.
She departed this life on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the age of 59. She is survived by her loving family.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, St. Clair Chapel, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com; 205-814-0432
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 22, 2019