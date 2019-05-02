|
Orena Marie Toney Smith Starling, 90, passed away Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019, at her home in Attalla, following a brief illness.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Sammy O'Dell officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Aurora Cemetery.
Orena joins family members who have gone before her: husband and father of her children, Melvin Smith; children, Billy Lee Smith and Freida Gayle Smith; her parents, Albert and Myrtle Toney and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, James Starling; her children, Richard and Jannie Smith, Ashville; Judy Smith, Attalla; Donnie and Kathy Smith, Attalla; Jerry and Nancy Smith, Hokes Bluff; and Bobby Smith, Attalla; 10 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brothers, Caudell Toney, Michigan; Johnny Toney, Rainbow City; sisters, Mary Frances Ryan, Arkansas; Nell and Bob Webster, Florida; Ann Drain, Gardendale; Linda Adams, Indiana and many nieces and nephews.
Orena was a member of Siberton Baptist Church, Attalla. She was a wonderful mother who had to raise five children alone after the early death of her first husband.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Reiland, Amedisys Hospice, Kindred Hospice and the Attalla Seniors.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 2, 2019