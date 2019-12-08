|
Dr. Ormond R. Grimes Jr. DMD, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 84 at McGuffey's Healthcare and Rehab facility in Gadsden, Alabama on Thanksgiving Day. He was born on June 6, 1935 in Gadsden, Alabama and was the first son of Dr. Ormond R. Grimes Sr. (Shorty) and Allie Sue Stallings (Susie) of Gadsden, Alabama.
Ormond was a fun-loving person who enjoyed golf, poker, snow skiing and crossword puzzles. His greatest joy was his family and his patients at his orthodontic offices in Gadsden and Boaz, Alabama. He also enjoyed a good steak and a friendly scotch. When Ormond moved into independent living in Rainbow City, Alabama what he missed the most was his friendship with his golf partners at the Gadsden Country Club. Ormond was a skilled and competitive golfer and mentored his sons to learn the sport.
Ormond graduated from the Baylor Military School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia in 1957 and received his DMD in 1962 from the Alabama Dental School in Birmingham, Alabama. And ultimately, he went on to receive his Master's Degree from Washington University in Orthodontics in 1964.
Ormond won a Fellowship from the National Institute of Health and was awarded with the Scholastic Achievement Award for maintaining the highest scholastic average in the Omicron Kappa Upsilon fraternity. He practiced as an Orthodontist in Atlanta, Georgia for eight years before returning to Gadsden, Alabama in 1972 until his retirement.
Ormond is survived by his brother Larry Grimes (Katie) of Gadsden, AL, his three sons Darrell O. Grimes (Cindy) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Gregory L. Grimes of Marietta, GA and Justin L. Grimes (Joanna) of Bechhofen, Germany and Ormond's eight grandchildren Bradford D. Grimes (Kristina), Gary T. Grimes, Jeffery Grimes, Jennifer Grimes, Audrey Grimes, Elise Grimes, Joseph Grimes and Rachel Ann Grimes and his two great grandchildren Karlie Grimes and Cora Grimes.
Ormond always had a soft spot for each of his grandchildren and loved watching them grow up over the years. The family will miss his presence at all of our family events.
The family is grateful for the help provided by Ormond's brother Larry Grimes and the wonderful care provided by McGuffey's Health and Rehab.
Funeral services will be held Saturday. December 14, 2019 at 1pm at the Collier-Butler Funeral Home Chapel, 824 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. Rev. Ken Casey will officiate. Visitation will begin at 12:00pm. Private burial services will be held after the funeral service at Forrest Cemetery, 700 South 15th Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, with family members.
Flowers are appreciated at the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the First United Methodist Church of Gadsden or the charity of your own choice in Ormond's name.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 8, 2019