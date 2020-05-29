Mr. Ormond Wayne Brown, 85, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Dr. Glenn Conner (fellow official) will officiate. Guest speakers will be Alex Bowden and Blake Mayo. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
A sports man with kind eyes, Ormond Brown was always ready with a joke and a smile. After retiring from Goodyear, he went on to spread joy conducting the train at Noccalula Falls. Ormond's life endeavor was officiating sports. He was a member of the Etowah County Sports Hall of Fame, AHSAA Hall of Fame, and most recently inducted into the inaugural class of Alabama Sports Officials Hall of Fame. His celebrated officiating career included 41 years officiating high school basketball, football, and 32 years officiating college basketball, including 17 years in the SEC. He served the AHSAA as a clinician, camp director, and district director for basketball. He worked five SEC tournaments and one NIT tournament, as a JUCO and NAIA official, officiating six of their national tournaments. He was a deacon and a member of Dwight Baptist Church. He loved his family more than anything, and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them. A true love of God, family, and life.
Daddy's everyday quote was "Every day is a good day."
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by Marilyn Gross-Brown and Linda Bowen-Brown.
Survivors include his daughters, Theresa (Jackie) Brown-Guttry and Donna (Alex) Brown-Bowden; chosen daughters, Anna (Fred) Anderson and Kathryn (Jason) Rogers; grandchildren, Scott Mayo, Blake Mayo, Micah Bowden, Anna Bowden, Jade Kircus and Nyki Yancy; additionally he is survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many lifelong friends.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Chambers, Greg England, Alan Cosby, Don Stanford, Jerry Rogers, Jason Rogers, and Todd Kircus.
Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Brewer, Dan Washburn, Jack Minshew, along with all his fellow officials and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alabama Sports Officials Hall of Fame. Checks may be made payable to: Alabama Sports Officials Foundation, mail to 5313 Frankford Drive S.E., Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763, note for Ormond Brown memorial.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Oak Landing, Jerry & Melissa Tinsley, and the loving staff, and Dr. Webb Sledge & staff.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
A sports man with kind eyes, Ormond Brown was always ready with a joke and a smile. After retiring from Goodyear, he went on to spread joy conducting the train at Noccalula Falls. Ormond's life endeavor was officiating sports. He was a member of the Etowah County Sports Hall of Fame, AHSAA Hall of Fame, and most recently inducted into the inaugural class of Alabama Sports Officials Hall of Fame. His celebrated officiating career included 41 years officiating high school basketball, football, and 32 years officiating college basketball, including 17 years in the SEC. He served the AHSAA as a clinician, camp director, and district director for basketball. He worked five SEC tournaments and one NIT tournament, as a JUCO and NAIA official, officiating six of their national tournaments. He was a deacon and a member of Dwight Baptist Church. He loved his family more than anything, and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them. A true love of God, family, and life.
Daddy's everyday quote was "Every day is a good day."
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by Marilyn Gross-Brown and Linda Bowen-Brown.
Survivors include his daughters, Theresa (Jackie) Brown-Guttry and Donna (Alex) Brown-Bowden; chosen daughters, Anna (Fred) Anderson and Kathryn (Jason) Rogers; grandchildren, Scott Mayo, Blake Mayo, Micah Bowden, Anna Bowden, Jade Kircus and Nyki Yancy; additionally he is survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many lifelong friends.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Chambers, Greg England, Alan Cosby, Don Stanford, Jerry Rogers, Jason Rogers, and Todd Kircus.
Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Brewer, Dan Washburn, Jack Minshew, along with all his fellow officials and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alabama Sports Officials Hall of Fame. Checks may be made payable to: Alabama Sports Officials Foundation, mail to 5313 Frankford Drive S.E., Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763, note for Ormond Brown memorial.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Oak Landing, Jerry & Melissa Tinsley, and the loving staff, and Dr. Webb Sledge & staff.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 29, 2020.