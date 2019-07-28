|
Ortra Rae (Polly) Marbut Ellen, 88, passed away peacefully Thursday evening at Piedmont Columbus Midtown surrounded by family.
She was born in Hokes Bluff, to Ida Susan and Eugene Gordon Marbut. After graduating from Hokes Bluff High School, she married Paul L. Ellen of Lincoln, and they raised their three sons in a strong and loving Christian household.
They moved with her husband's job throughout the Southeast (Gadsden and Centre; Fitzgerald and Tifton, Georgia; Ocala, Florida; and Roanoke), finally retiring in Auburn. Polly created a joyful, nurturing home throughout, always with open doors to extended family and friends. Importantly, she served as a role model with her unwavering faith, steely moral values but kind and generous heart.
With her love for sewing, quilting and other needlework, she was active in the Parkway Baptist Cornerstone Ministry making lap quilts for nursing home residents, newborn bonnets and quilts, pillowcase dresses for mission work, and teaching sewing to others. Polly had a strong heart for nursing, working during high school at Holy Name of Jesus Hospital in Gadsden, where the nuns acknowledged her strong aptitude. Though health issues precluded a nursing career, she was a tireless hospital auxiliary volunteer, and was widely recognized for her decades of dedicated service.
A celebration of her life service will be held at 2 p.m. CDT this afternoon at Parkway Baptist Church, Auburn, followed by a private graveside service for family. She will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn with her husband of 60 years, Paul Ellen Sr.
Surviving are their three sons, Paul Jr. (Pam), Jon, and Tim (Lisa); three grandchildren, Ragan (Chris) Herdener of LaGrange, Georgia, Spencer of Notasulga, and Taylor of Savannah, Georgia; and one great-granddaughter, Mary Larson Herdener.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations in her memory to Parkway Baptist Church Cornerstone Ministry, 766 East University Drive, Auburn, AL 36830.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory is directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 28, 2019