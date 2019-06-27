|
|
Oscar Monroe Harp, age 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 24, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Etowah County. The son of Bill and Margie (Brown) Harp, Oscar was a 1964 graduate of Etowah High School. He served in the United States Army and was the longest running Commander of The American Legion Post 5. He formed and was the lead singer for numerous bands. He worked for National Security Insurance as a District Manager and won numerous top seller awards. Oscar established National Check Reporting Service, then later was owner and operator of Public Wholesale. Currently owner and operator of Southern Living Cabinetry. His passions were singing in the choir at 12th Street Baptist Church, being a Member of the Gideons and Northeast Alabama Kidney Association and enjoying his family. In years past, he had his private pilot license and hosted the Fine and Dandy radio show on WAXX.
He leaves his loving wife of 40 years, Billie Baty Harp; his son, Josh Harp (Valerie Arnold); and daughters Veronica Benefield Krapf (Glenn), Stephanie Benefield, Elizabeth Benefield Battle (Jeffrey), and April Benefield Johnson (Scott); his grandchildren, Ethan and Nathan Krapf, Erin and Lana Cirulli, Lucy and Hudson Battle, Hunter Benefield (Megan Cook), Emma, Elijah and Ella Paige Johnson, and Graham and Grady Harp.
Oscar is also survived by his brothers and sisters, James (Barbara) Harp, Bobby Harp, Martha Jones, Dean Battles, and Linda Brown; brothers and sisters-in-love, Gary and Doris Griffith, Jimmy and Yvonne Baty, Danny and Charlotte Baty, Steve and Angie Whitt, and Lisa Morris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Margie Harp; and his in-laws, Raven and Geraldine Baty.
Pallbearers will be Chris Benefield, Chris Baty, Matt Baty, Allen Battles, Robert Battles, Jonathan Pfeiffer, Jeremy Pfeiffer and Justin Long.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Northeast Alabama Kidney Association, The Gideons or 12th Street Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. Rev. Chris Gaskin, Rev. Craig Carlisle and Rev. Thomas Winborn will officiate. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 27, 2019