|
|
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Grove Baptist Church for Oscar Ray Read Sr., 89, of Read's Mill, who passed away April 13, 2019. Rev. James Cohorn and Rev. Robby Joplin will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Mr. Read was a 1947 graduate of Alexandria High School and graduated from Jacksonville State University in 1951 with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and Biology. He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict and continued to work for the US Army as a civilian serving as an engineer throughout his career. He was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas William "TW" and Emma Burgess Read; and brothers, Thomas Nathaniel Read and Edward Eugene Read.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Randall Read; children, Carol Read Elder and Oscar Ray Read Jr. (Leigh); grandchildren, Dr. Connor Ray Read, Zachary David Elder and Morgan (Alex) Read Martin; sister, Fay (Horace) Kelley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Special thanks to lifelong friend Cindy Evans, caregivers, and Alacare Hospice and staff, especially Jennifer and Megan.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2800 Read's Mill Road, Glencoe, AL 35905.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to time of service Wednesday at the church. Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 16, 2019