Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Otearl Smith, 85, Gadsden, passed Friday, August 28, 2020.

She is survived by her four children, Betty Rodgers, James Trimble, Dale Trimble, and Donna (Rocky) Hickman; a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews and close family and friends.

Public viewing will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at West Gadsden Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be at noon Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store