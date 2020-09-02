Mrs. Otearl Smith, 85, Gadsden, passed Friday, August 28, 2020.
She is survived by her four children, Betty Rodgers, James Trimble, Dale Trimble, and Donna (Rocky) Hickman; a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews and close family and friends.
Public viewing will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at West Gadsden Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at noon Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 2, 2020.