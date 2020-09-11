1/
Ovedia Shipman White
1927 - 2020
A private service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, for Ovedia Shipman White, 92, of Panama City Beach, FL, who passed away on August 18, 2020. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Mrs. White was born on September 24, 1927, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She grew up in Fort Payne, AL, married Kelly White and resided in Southside, AL, most of her life. Later, she moved to Panama City Beach with her family. She was of the Baptist faith and was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 73 years, Kelly White; parents, Carl and Mae Shipman; brothers, Will and Dan Shipman; daughters, Carolyn White Williams and Shirley Ann White; sons-in-law, John Cox and David Hensley.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jo Cox and Charlene Hensley; grandchildren, Kelly Vaughn (Jason), Shane Williams (Cheryl), Jason Williams (Lisa), Jonna Fears (Nick), Luke Hensley and Marc Hensley; and many great-grandchildren.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
