A private service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, for Ovedia Shipman White, 92, of Panama City Beach, FL, who passed away on August 18, 2020. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.

Mrs. White was born on September 24, 1927, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She grew up in Fort Payne, AL, married Kelly White and resided in Southside, AL, most of her life. Later, she moved to Panama City Beach with her family. She was of the Baptist faith and was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 73 years, Kelly White; parents, Carl and Mae Shipman; brothers, Will and Dan Shipman; daughters, Carolyn White Williams and Shirley Ann White; sons-in-law, John Cox and David Hensley.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jo Cox and Charlene Hensley; grandchildren, Kelly Vaughn (Jason), Shane Williams (Cheryl), Jason Williams (Lisa), Jonna Fears (Nick), Luke Hensley and Marc Hensley; and many great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store