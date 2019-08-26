Home

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Episcopal Church of the Resurrection
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Episcopal Church of the Resurrection
113 Brown Avenue
Rainbow City, AL
Resources
1971 - 2019
Paige Barclay Obituary
Paige Barclay, 47, of Gadsden, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Her celebration of life service will be today at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 113 Brown Avenue, Rainbow City. A memorial visitation/reception will be at noon in the Parish Hall and the service will follow at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary with Father Trey Kennedy officiating.
Paige was born in Gadsden on Sept. 25, 1971. She attended Gadsden City Schools and graduated from Gadsden High in 1989. She obtained a fine arts degree from Auburn University in 1993. Paige loved her boys, her family, and her friends. She was a bright and shining light to so many.
She is survived by her sons, Peyton and Walker; parents, Susan and James Steadman and Susan H. Barclay; siblings, Brook Peppers (Dennis), Sydney Miller (Phillip), Chase Barclay, Chris Steadman (Alyssa), and Todd Steadman; grandparents, Albert and Sarah Steadman; and beloved extended family.
Paige was preceded in death by her father, Mark Barclay and grandparents, James and Sue Forman and Jack and Wilma Barclay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders (SCI).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Barclay family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 26, 2019
