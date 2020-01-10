|
|
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Southside, 2560 Mountain View Drive, Southside, AL 35907, for Pam Bohannon Estes, 61, of Southside. She met her Savior Jesus face to face on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Pastor Kyle Cantrell from the Church of the Highlands will officiate. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Pam was the wife of Rick Estes; they shared 28 years of marriage together. She was born in Gadsden, AL, and was a graduate of Southside High School in 1976. She settled down in Southside to raise her family. Mrs. Estes was a member of Church of the Highlands and loved serving on the resource team. She loved being a mother to her two children, Lauren and Aron, reading Christian fiction books, cross-stitching and thrift store shopping. Pam will be remembered for her sweet spirit and love for the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her first and only grandson, Jackson Pace; and is survived by a host of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Never Surrender, P.O. Box 1098, Gadsden, AL 35902; and Across All Cultures, 2695 South Point Drive, Southside, AL 35907.
Special thanks to Dr. Mary Rutherford and also to Kindred Hospice of Rainbow City for taking such good care of her.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 10, 2020