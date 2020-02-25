Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Pamela D. (Tinker) Green

Pamela D. (Tinker) Green Obituary
Funeral service for Pamela D. Tinker Green, 60, of Gadsden, will be held at noon Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Dr. Tommy Ferguson officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Cave Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Cave Springs Road, Attalla, AL, with a graveside service. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Ms. Green passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Stella Gilbert and Wiley H. and Daisy Tinker.
Left to cherish her memories are her parents, John and Sarah Tinker; brother, Craig (Wendy) Tinker; sister Julie Mincey (Joe); chosen granddaughters, Brianna Gray, Brittany Huff and Brooklyn Huff; nephews, Zach Nabors, Matt (Anna) Nabors, Jacob (Corrie) Nabors and Christopher Tinker; nieces, Sally Tinker and Alayna Mincey; great-nephews, Jax and Jameson Nabors; great-nieces, Emma and Sarah Nabors.
Pam, the daughter of John and Sarah Tinker, was a loving and compassionate person who helped anyone in need. Pam loved spending time with her nephews, nieces and her animals.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 25, 2020
