Pamela Nelson McElwee of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020, following a courageous battle with leukemia. Her family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Shepherd's Cove Hospice and to all who loved and supported them during this journey.
Pam was the daughter of L.T. Nelson, Sr. and Lillian and Walter New, who preceded her in death; as did her sisters, Barbara Nelson and Reba Nelson Roden; and nephews, Tony Alford and David Nelson.
She was a Christian and an active member of Southside Baptist Church.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 15 in the parlor of Collier-Butler Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Brothers, Dan Childs, Johnny Duncan, David Elam, Warren Fuhrman and Tim Weeks.
Pam is survived by her husband, Brian; sons, Samuel (Shannon) and John (Ariel); and grandsons, Sellers and Sawyer. She is also survived by brothers, Bobby (Mary Helen) Nelson and Troy (Pat) Nelson; sisters, Joy (James) Harris, Linda Alford, and Debbie Nelson; and a host of loving family and friends.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
