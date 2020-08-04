Pamela Sue Morton, 68, of Gadsden, passed away August 1, 2020.

Sue was a Beautician since she was 16 years old. It was her passion, and she was excellent at it. She loved her clients and their families and enjoyed making them feel beautiful.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet Kilgore; stepfather, Wesley Kilgore; and grandmother, Eulala Buchanan.

She is survived by her daughter, Shawna Battles; sister, Freda (John) Kelsey; grandson, Kane Miller; father, Charles (Mary Nell) Snead; special partner, Dale Morton; nieces, Andrea Peek, Kimberly Kelsey; nephew, J.P. Kelsey; sister-in-law, Libby Self; aunt, Doris Vaughn; and special cousin, Steven Vaughn.

Special thanks to Gadsden Regional Hospital.

Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

