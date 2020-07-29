Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Village Chapel for Patricia A. "Pat" Wilborn, 81, of Attalla, who died Monday, July 27, 2020. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Pat loved her family and friends and never met a stranger. She was affectionately known as "Granny." She was always loving, sweet, and had a contagious smile. She was a Christian of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Monroe O. Wilborn; parents, Carl and Maude Ridgeway; sister, Peggy Gossett; sons, Billy, Coy and Quenion; and great-granddaughter, Madison Stephens.

She is survived by her children, Richard Stephens, Annisa (Mike) Darnell, Wanda (Steve) Cate, and Linda (Deland) Wooten; sister, Louise Kilgro; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to her grandchildren, Jackie, Richard, Jonathan, Nathan and Jacob, and all other family and friends who helped her during her illness.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Village Chapel.

