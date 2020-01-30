|
Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Simmons, 75, of Jacksonville, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with the Revs. Don Hamilton and Tommy Reaves officiating. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Church.
Mrs. Simmons passed away on Jan. 28, 2020, at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles Simmons; parents, Lawrence and Bessie Harrelson; and a sister-in-law, Jo Ann Harrelson.
Mrs. Simmons was born in Wellington and graduated from Alexandria High School (Class of '62). She was a longtime member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and encouraged others by faithfully serving in the card ministry.
She is survived by a son, Chuck Simmons; a very special daughter-in-law, Hannah; her granddaughter, the light of her world, Emmy Simmons; sister, Phyllis Littlejohn and her husband, Jimmy; brother, Alfred Harrelson; nieces and nephews, Pam Findley, Patti Ponder, Rod Littlejohn, Alan Harrelson, Leigh Ann Boone and their families and her fur babies, Trapper and Sophie.
Pallbearers will be Nick Howard, Trent Findley, Rod Littlejohn, Jack Ponder, Alan Harrelson and Anthony Findley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Fund, 1745 Pleasant Valley Road, Jacksonville, AL 36265
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 30, 2020