Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Patricia Ann Upton

Patricia Ann Upton Obituary
Mrs. Patricia Ann Upton, 81, passed away April 15, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Anniston, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her father, C.C. Hayes; mother, Lilley Hayes; husband, G.P. Ernest Upton; and granddaughter, Tiffany Denise Nail.
Mrs. Upton is survived by her children, Nancey Ward, Teresa Clark, Deborah Nail, Kenny Upton, David Upton and Terry Upton. Mrs. Upton had 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She worked at Mid-South Electric and retired after 32 years of faithful employment. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother as well as the glue that kept the family together.
Funeral Pallbearers will be Josh Ryan Bailey, Blaze Bailey, Jeremy Moore and Jason Ward.
The family would like to give sincere appreciation to the caretakers at N.H.C.: Nurses: Donna, Heather, Kelly and Robin; CNAs: Hannah, Sidney, Sheree, Tacara, Keely, Katie and Jennifer.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 21, 2020
