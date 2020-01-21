|
|
Patricia (Pat) Anne McKelvey Clay died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Pat was born in Tennessee and lived most of her life in Gadsden, AL. Pat was a graduate of Gadsden High School and Jacksonville State University with a master's degree in Secondary Education. She retired from teaching in the Gadsden City School System and as a part-time instructor at Gadsden State Community College. She was honored as Secondary Teacher of the Year and belonged to local, state, and national educational organizations. Pat was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and East Gadsden Baptist Church.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Billy (Bill) Duncan Clay; her parents, George and Marie McKelvey; and brother, Mason McKelvey.
Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, LeAnne and Bob Bargamin, Green Cove Springs, FL; brother, Henry (Regina) McKelvey; nieces, nephews and their families; and sister-in-law, Francis Clay.
At Pat's request, a private family visitation and service was held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home with burial at Crestwood Cemetery. Pat requested memorials be made to one's preferred charity. Condolences may be mailed to 1552 Stonebriar Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 21, 2020