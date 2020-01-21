Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne McKelvey (Pat) Clay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Anne McKelvey (Pat) Clay Obituary
Patricia (Pat) Anne McKelvey Clay died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Pat was born in Tennessee and lived most of her life in Gadsden, AL. Pat was a graduate of Gadsden High School and Jacksonville State University with a master's degree in Secondary Education. She retired from teaching in the Gadsden City School System and as a part-time instructor at Gadsden State Community College. She was honored as Secondary Teacher of the Year and belonged to local, state, and national educational organizations. Pat was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and East Gadsden Baptist Church.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Billy (Bill) Duncan Clay; her parents, George and Marie McKelvey; and brother, Mason McKelvey.
Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, LeAnne and Bob Bargamin, Green Cove Springs, FL; brother, Henry (Regina) McKelvey; nieces, nephews and their families; and sister-in-law, Francis Clay.
At Pat's request, a private family visitation and service was held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home with burial at Crestwood Cemetery. Pat requested memorials be made to one's preferred charity. Condolences may be mailed to 1552 Stonebriar Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -