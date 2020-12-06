Patricia Barrett

Irvine CA - Patricia Barrett died on November 22 in Irvine, Ca. Born in Gadsden, Al. on May 10, 1943 she was 77 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Harry Barrett and Regina Read Barrett, her sister Carol Barrett and brother Jon Barrett. Pat was a 14-year cancer survivor. A funeral mass was celebrated for Patricia both at St. John Neumann and the Chapel of Life Irvine. Patricia was a graduate of Gadsden High School in 1961 and the University of Alabama in 1965. She did graduate work at Loyola University. After finishing her education, she began her career in Coco Beach, Fl. as a teacher. In 1969 she moved to San Diego, Ca. and got her real estate license. She remained in real estate the rest of her working life.

Pat loved to travel. Lourdes and Fatima were her last travel destinations. She had traveled extensively through all of Europe, visiting Ireland and Italy several times in research of her family's history and often took her mother along for the trips. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Irvine, Ca. She attended mass most every day and was a lectern at the Chapel of Life in Irvine. Pat lived her faith and practiced her religion daily. She was an avid chef and wine enthusiast, loved to entertain and cook at her home in Irvine. She was a big fan of Alabama football and followed the Tide every week. She was also very active in politics and would often voice her opinions on the latest elections. She supported conservative causes until her death.

Collier Butler Funeral Home Announcing.



