1/1
Patricia Bell Gramling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Patricia Bell Gramling of Gadsden, Alabama, who passed from this life on August 16, 2020. Burial will be at Pisgah Cemetery in Pisgah, Alabama. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose life revolved around her family. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Local 498 Pipefitters/Steamfitters for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her son, Walt Gramling Jr.; mother, Hilda Fern Riley; father, Leon Ray; sisters, Barbara Hill, Judy Gann, Paula Jones; and great-grandson, Jay Parker Darwin.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Gaskey and Margie (Charles) Darwin; grandchildren, Jordan (James) Fugatt, Dane (Memory) Gaskey, Jamie (Gequetta) Darwin, Lauren (Justin) Faulkner, Madison Combs; great-grandchildren, Dylan Bell, Ryleigh Fugatt, Jacob Gaskey, Addy Gaskey, Finley Darwin, Harper Faulkner, Kaeden Faulkner; brother, Paul Jones; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Lois and Larry Shelton, Nellie Ray, Sterleen Nails, and Steve and Kaye Gravley.
Pallbearers will be Dane Gaskey, Jacob Gaskey, James Fugatt, Dylan Bell, Larry Shelton and Derrick Griffey.
Special thanks to Dr. James Robinson, GRMC ER, and Southside Fire & Rescue.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved