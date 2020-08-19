Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Patricia Bell Gramling of Gadsden, Alabama, who passed from this life on August 16, 2020. Burial will be at Pisgah Cemetery in Pisgah, Alabama. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose life revolved around her family. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Local 498 Pipefitters/Steamfitters for over 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her son, Walt Gramling Jr.; mother, Hilda Fern Riley; father, Leon Ray; sisters, Barbara Hill, Judy Gann, Paula Jones; and great-grandson, Jay Parker Darwin.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Gaskey and Margie (Charles) Darwin; grandchildren, Jordan (James) Fugatt, Dane (Memory) Gaskey, Jamie (Gequetta) Darwin, Lauren (Justin) Faulkner, Madison Combs; great-grandchildren, Dylan Bell, Ryleigh Fugatt, Jacob Gaskey, Addy Gaskey, Finley Darwin, Harper Faulkner, Kaeden Faulkner; brother, Paul Jones; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Lois and Larry Shelton, Nellie Ray, Sterleen Nails, and Steve and Kaye Gravley.

Pallbearers will be Dane Gaskey, Jacob Gaskey, James Fugatt, Dylan Bell, Larry Shelton and Derrick Griffey.

Special thanks to Dr. James Robinson, GRMC ER, and Southside Fire & Rescue.

