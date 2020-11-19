Patricia Ellison Palmer
Gadsden - Patricia Ellison Palmer passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born in
Gadsden, Alabama to Harvey and Marie Ellison. Patricia lived most of her life in
Alexandria, Virginia. She retired after working 35 years as a secretary for the FBI in
and around Washington D.C.
Patricia was married for 48 years to Robert W. (Bob) Palmer, Jr. She was a Christian
and loved life. Before her health began to decline, she enjoyed traveling with her
husband to the mountains, beaches and to Alabama to visit family and friends. She also
loved to read and enjoyed writing letters and sending cards to her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Harvey 0. and Marie Brasher
Ellison of Gadsden; and brother-in-law, Jerry Palmer, Forrestville, MD. She is survived
by her husband, Bob Palmer, Alexandria, VA.; sister, Nancy Ellison, Gadsden, AL; one
niece, two nephews, cousins and other family members.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Morgan
Funeral Chapel, Attalla, AL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the
services. Burial in Rainbow Memorial Gardens, Rainbow City, AL.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2020.