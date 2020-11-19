Patricia Ellison Palmer

Gadsden - Patricia Ellison Palmer passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born in

Gadsden, Alabama to Harvey and Marie Ellison. Patricia lived most of her life in

Alexandria, Virginia. She retired after working 35 years as a secretary for the FBI in

and around Washington D.C.

Patricia was married for 48 years to Robert W. (Bob) Palmer, Jr. She was a Christian

and loved life. Before her health began to decline, she enjoyed traveling with her

husband to the mountains, beaches and to Alabama to visit family and friends. She also

loved to read and enjoyed writing letters and sending cards to her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Harvey 0. and Marie Brasher

Ellison of Gadsden; and brother-in-law, Jerry Palmer, Forrestville, MD. She is survived

by her husband, Bob Palmer, Alexandria, VA.; sister, Nancy Ellison, Gadsden, AL; one

niece, two nephews, cousins and other family members.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Morgan

Funeral Chapel, Attalla, AL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the

services. Burial in Rainbow Memorial Gardens, Rainbow City, AL.



