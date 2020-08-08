1/1
Patricia Gail (Ragan) Coin
1942 - 2020
On August 3, 2020, at the age of 78, Patricia Gail Ragan Coin was welcomed Home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9 from noon to 2 p.m. with service following at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery. Randy Gunter will officiate.
Pat was born to Rupert and Alma Ragan on August 1, 1942, in Centre, AL. She graduated from Cherokee County High School and then from Gadsden Business College, where she learned how to be a legal secretary. Over the course of her career, she enjoyed working for many of the most prominent lawyers and judges in Etowah County.
In September of 1965, Pat asked a friend to fix her up with a young man she had seen. Two short months later, he asked her to marry him. On November 25, 1965, Pat married the love of her life, Mike Coin, at Tates Chapel Baptist Church in Centre, AL. What began as a stormy November day became 54 years of a beautiful marriage.
When Pat reached Heaven, she was joyfully reunited with her parents, Rupert and Alma Ragan; her brother, Harold (Rip) Ragan; her sister, Edith Ragan Ingram; and her two fur babies, Baby and Bama.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Michael Coin, Rainbow City; her two daughters, Shannon Coin Barker, Rainbow City, and Lora Coin Belyeu (Johnny), Huntsville; her two grandchildren, Jamie Barker Blackwood, Rainbow City, and Jon Michael Belyeu, Huntsville; her great-grandson, Hunter Barker, Rainbow City; her sisters-in-law, Polly Ragan, Sammye Heald and Mickey Crawford (Frank); and a host of nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Belyeu, Jon Michael Belyeu, Burr Ingram, Ragan Ingram, Matthew McClain, Sam Wright, Chuck Keenan and Dwight Jones.
The family would like to thank everyone for all of the calls, visits and prayers. We are especially thankful for her angels from Comfort Care Hospice: Kathy, Monik, Emily, Ginger, Terri and Bro. Rodney Gilmore. You were all a Godsend.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the MeadowBrook Building Fund.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
