Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Collier Butler Chapel for Mrs. Patricia Harden, 73, of Rainbow City, who died Sunday. Pastor Bruce Word will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Harden will be remembered as Pitty Pat to her loved ones. Mrs. Harden was a beloved school teacher and mentor for over 30 years with the Gadsden City School System. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, a friend to all and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by spouse Clifford Carey Harden; spouse Curtis Wood Harden; and parents, Lesley and Evelyn Gilliland.
She is survived by son, Carey Harden; sister, Pam Prater; sister in law, Debbie Green; a daughter in law, two step daughters, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Diabetes Foundation.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, family and friends.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Butterfly Home Care, and Rehab First nurses and staff.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 22, 2019