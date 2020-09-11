Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Patricia Jenkins Garrard, 71, of Glencoe, will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Garrard passed away at home on September 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Frances Jenkins; husband, Mark Garrard; brother, W.C. Jenkins; and sister, Cindy Jenkins Couch.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Sherrie Gable Sims Rector (Leon) and Susan Gable Garrard (Dale); brothers, Jimmy Jenkins (Nancy) and Billy Jenkins (Kevin Hathcock); sister, Christie Lancaster (Charlie McDaniel); grandchildren, Patrick Garrard (Savana), Brandon Sims, Dylan Sims, Kaleb Rector and Aunna Garrard; great-grandchildren, Tucker Garrard and John David Garrard; special cousins, Sharron Bellew Gentry, Debbie Bellew Watts, Tammy Bellew Scott; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Drew Allen with Encompass Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.
