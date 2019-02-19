|
|
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Williams Southside Chapel for Mrs. Patricia Kay Arnold (she preferred Kay), 71, of Southside, who died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The Rev. Lauil Thompson will officiate. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time) Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Kay loved her family, her husband and her daughter, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren. Her foundation in life was her faith and trust in God.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Ray Potter; and her mother, Ila Dean Potter.
Kay is survived by her husband, Stephen Arnold; daughter, Katherine Ann Stevens and her husband, Dan Stevens; granddaughter, Katelyn Stevens; and grandson, Joseph Stevens.
Honorary pallbearers are her uncle, Harry Potter; Pastor Bob Albritton; Pastor Wayne Nicholson; and Minister Lauil Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay's honor to the Organization at www.komen.org.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center 9th floor South. They provided her with the most incredible and passionate care possible. They went above and beyond to help Kay. Also, we would like to thank the staff of Gadsden Regional Home Healthcare, who had been working at home with Kay.
Finally, we would like to thank Dr. Jason Ayres for his undying efforts to make Kay's quality of life better for as long as he was able to treat her.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 19, 2019