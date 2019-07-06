|
|
1937–2019
It is with great sorrow that the family of Patricia Louise (Cook) Jerome of Gadsden, Alabama, announces her passing away on July 3, 2019.
Patricia Louise Jerome was born on January 18, 1937, to Mary Ann Knapp and Dominick Donald Jerome of Sewickley, Pennsylvania. She attended and graduated from Mount Gallitzin Academy, briefly attended Nursing School at Sewickley Valley Hospital before joining the Naval Academy in Pensacola, Florida, where she was an air traffic controller. While at the Naval Academy she met and married Ted Hue Cook, whom she was married to for 48 years.
Her legacy of love and grace are her children:
Andy (Suzie) Cook, Stacy (Bink) Green, Gina (Steve) Gilbert, Stephanie Cook, Mark (Robbie Martini) Cook, Julie (Rick) Gilson, TC (Lisa) Cook, Rosie (Bill) Arnett, Mary Beth (Rob) Howland, Patrick (Maria) Cook, Jennifer Mattingly, and her most beloved Madison Louise Mattingly as she often referred to as her 13th child.
She also leaves behind 26 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her brother Paul Jerome; three nephews; and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann Knapp Jabusch, Dominick Donald Jerome; son, Matthew Ryan Cook; brother, Keith (Corky) Emrich; and grandson, Eric Champion.
Patricia Louise Jerome lived in Gadsden, Alabama, since 1958. She was a devout Catholic and loved her parish St. James Catholic Church. She was an avid reader, gardener and animal lover. She was well known for her keen wit, sense of humor and her generosity.
She was affectionately known by Pat Pat to many and Miss Pat to the community. She was very involved in St. James Catholic Church, St. James Catholic School, where she volunteered many hours and money, other numerous public school organizations and Catholic Center for Concern.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Patricia Louise Jerome at noon Monday, July 8, at St. James Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. with Reverend Jose B. Chacko presiding. Immediately following the Mass with Graveside Services at Crestwood Funeral Home for Family only.
Pallbearers are William (Bink) Green, Bill Arnett, Drew Cook, Harrison Mattingly, Jordan Green, Cooper Gilson.
Honorary Pallbearers are Rick Gilson, Rob Howland, Sam Cook.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
St. James Catholic School
700 Albert Rains Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-546-0132
The Family of Patricia Louise Jerome would like to extend their many thanks to Gadsden Health Care & Rehab, Encompass Hospice and Dr. Debora Reiland.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 6, 2019