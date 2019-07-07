|
|
1937-2019
It is with great sorrow that the family of Patricia Louise (Cook) Jerome, of Gadsden, announces her passing away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Patricia Louise Jerome was born on Jan. 18, 1937 to Mary Ann Hnath and Dominick Donald Jerome of Sewickley, Pennsylvania. She attended and graduated from Mount Gallitzin Academy, briefly attended Nursing School at Sewickley Valley Hospital, before joining the Naval Academy in Pensacola, Florida where she was an
air traffic controller. While at the Naval Academy, she met and married Ted Hue Cook, whom she was married to for 48 years.
Her legacy of love and grace are her children: Andy (Suzie) Cook, Stacy (Bink) Green, Gina (Steve) Gilbert, Stephanie Cook, Mark (Robbie Martini) Cook, Julie (Rick) Gilson, TC (Lisa) Cook, Rosie (Bill) Arnett, Mary Beth (Rob) Howland, Patrick (Maria) Cook, Jennifer Mattingly.
She also leaves behind 26 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul Jerome; three nephews; and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann Hnath Jabusch, Dominick Donald Jerome; son, Matthew Ryan Cook; brother, Keith (Corky) Emrich; and grandson, Eric Champion.
Patricia Louise Jerome lived in Gadsden since 1958. She was a devout Catholic and loved her parish St. James Catholic Church. She was an avid reader, gardener and animal lover. She was well known for her keen wit, sense of humor and her generosity.
She was affectionately known by Pat Pat to many and Miss Pat to the community. She was very involved in St. James Catholic Church, St. James Catholic School, where she volunteered many hours and money, other numerous public school organizations and Catholic Center for Concern.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in memory of Patricia Louise Jerome on Monday at noon at St. James Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jose B. Chako presiding. Immediately following the Mass are graveside services at Crestwood Funeral Home for family only.
Pallbearers are Sam Cook, Bill Arnett, Drew Cook, Harrison Mattingly, Jordan Green, Cooper Gilson.
Honorary pallbearers are Rick Gilson, Rob Howland.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:
St. James Catholic School
700 Albert Rains Boulevard
Gadsden, Alabama 35901
256-546-0132
The family of Patricia Louise Jerome would like to extend their many thanks to Gadsden Health Care & Rehab, Encompass Hospice and Dr. Debora Reiland.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 7, 2019