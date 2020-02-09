|
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home for Patricia Means Clayton, 87, of Gadsden, who passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Dr. Shane Roberson will officiate. Burial will follow in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Patricia was a lifetime resident of Gadsden. She was a loving wife and was passionately devoted to her sons and grandchildren. Her joy was having everyone over for family gatherings and cooking wonderful meals, especially at Christmas when she would decorate galore. Pat loved her Savior and was baptized at Harvestfield Community Church, where she attended before her health failed. She also loved Gospel music, especially The Gaithers.
She is survived by her sons, Mike (Eva) Osborne and Mark (Karen) Osborne; brother, Bob (Joyce) Means; sister Judy (Jake) Wagnon; grandchildren, Brian Osborne, Ana Davenport, Ian Wade, Amber Osborne, Robin Osborne, Shane Roberson, Shane McClellan; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Kate, River, Alyssa, Holley, Garrett, Grant, Jon Grady, Tiffany, Austin, and Bailey; and great-great-grandchildren, Abree and Abel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Clayton; parents, Clyde and Mary Tarpley Means; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Erwin, Betty Jane Means and Elsie Johnson; and her brother, Ed Means.
Pallbearers will be Brian Osborne, Ian Wade, Shane McClellan, Robin Osborne, Todd Means, Judd Means, Craig Means, and John Wagnon.
Honorary pallbearers are Jackson Osborne, Bailey Coronado, and Austin Godshall.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and Northside Healthcare.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon Tuesday until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 9, 2020