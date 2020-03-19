|
Funeral service for Patricia Medlin, 79, of Rainbow City, will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Due to state regulations amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the service will be private, limited to immediate family only, with burial to follow at Old Harmony Cemetery.
Patricia grew up in Alabama City, attending Dwight and Elliott Elementary School and Emma Sansom High School. After marriage, she moved to Rainbow City, where she had resided since 1960. She retired from Emco/Stamped Products and then worked at the Alabama State Unemployment Office/Gadsden Career Center as a receptionist. She loved working outside in her yard and garden, flower arranging, family vacations, going to Alabama football games, and her cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Willie Gene and Annie Rogers; brothers, Bill Rogers, Bobby Rogers and James (Nell) Rogers; sisters, Mary Nell Rogers, Margaret Morgan and Gwonda (Bill) Armstrong; and former husband, Douglas Ray Medlin.
Patricia is survived by her children, Debbie (Charles Cleveland) and Christy (Mark Vincent); grandson, William Tyler Vincent; nephew, who was like a brother, Kenny (Linda) Morgan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vida Rogers, Roland and Ann Medlin, Raymond and Reba Mintz, Mildred McCartney, Barbara Snow, Onita Hare and Patsy Nolen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Drs. Aghazu, Osuji and Smith, as well as the 4th floor nurses and staff at Riverview Regional Medical Center, especially Leslie Marks.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 19, 2020