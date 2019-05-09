|
Patrick Delano "The Tire Man" Stargel, 55, of South Gadsden, AL, lost his battle with cancer on May 7, 2019.
Mr. Stargel spent his days working in the tire industry. At a very young age, Pat was introduced by his father working at his shop "Tire Barn" on South 11th Street. He then went on to work at another family operated business "Four Star Tire." For a few short years, Mr. Stargel was a salesman at Baker Tire Co. until he opened his own shop in 2001 with his brother, Steve, called "Stargel's Tire Barn."
Pat was athletic and had a passion for all sports. He was an amateur boxer for nine years, where he competed and was a three-time state champion and two-time southeastern champion. He was a diehard Alabama fan. He spent many weekends in Tuscaloosa with "his babies" to watch and support the Tide Roll.
Mr. Stargel had a very special bond with each one of his children and because of that they will forever know their father truly loved them. Pat was an easygoing guy and cared about everyone in his life. He had the best personality, always smiling and cracking jokes. He was smart, handsome, funny and strong. He was loved by many. Mr. Stargel was an amazing son, brother, father, pawpaw and friend.
Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Frankie Ruth Thomason; fathers, Gerald Thomason and Kenneth Stargel; and his brothers, Mike and Phil Stargel.
Patrick is survived by his children: son, Patrick "Chase" Stargel (Andrea); daughters, Chelsey Stargel (Tyler) and Kari Wineman (Joe); significant other, Suzanne Stargel; grandchildren, CJ and Zoey Stargel, Lexie Graham and Kutter Grisham; brother, Steve Stargel (Jill); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The memorial service will be held Friday at The Tabernacle Church on South 11th Street. Rev. Tommy Marshall will conduct the service. Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. with services starting at 6 p.m.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, special nurse at GRMC Bobbijo Chambers, and friends and family who were by his side through his battle.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 9, 2019