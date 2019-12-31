Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Walter Rhodes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Walter Rhodes Obituary
Mr. Patrick Walter Rhodes, 66, of Southside, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Cremation services will be provided by Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Mr. Rhodes was preceded in death by his parents, W. Marion Rhodes and Verna Burger Rhodes.
He is survived by his sister, Judy (Ronnie) Phillips; and nephews, Darrell Phillips and Kip (Robyn) Phillips.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Compassus Hospice and Staff, especially to his nurse, Donald; also, to Dr. Kwan and the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Attalla.
There will be a private burial service at a later date at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Southside.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -