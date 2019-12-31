|
|
Mr. Patrick Walter Rhodes, 66, of Southside, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Cremation services will be provided by Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Mr. Rhodes was preceded in death by his parents, W. Marion Rhodes and Verna Burger Rhodes.
He is survived by his sister, Judy (Ronnie) Phillips; and nephews, Darrell Phillips and Kip (Robyn) Phillips.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Compassus Hospice and Staff, especially to his nurse, Donald; also, to Dr. Kwan and the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Attalla.
There will be a private burial service at a later date at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Southside.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 31, 2019