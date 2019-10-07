Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Lee Family Cemetery
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
Patsy Ann Taylor Obituary
Graveside services for Patsy Ann Taylor, 75, of Rainbow City, who passed away on Oct. 5, 2019, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Lee Family Cemetery.
Rev. Chris Walker will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
The family will receive friends from noon to time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. following the graveside Tuesday at Gadsden Health Care.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 7, 2019
