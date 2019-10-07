|
|
Graveside services for Patsy Ann Taylor, 75, of Rainbow City, who passed away on Oct. 5, 2019, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Lee Family Cemetery.
Rev. Chris Walker will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
The family will receive friends from noon to time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. following the graveside Tuesday at Gadsden Health Care.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 7, 2019